SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 are proud to honor Gwen Bradford with Elk of the Month. She was born and raised in Homestead, and retired as Captain on the City of Miami Police Department where she worked for 24 years.
She moved to Sebring in 1998. She has kept herself busy in Sebring; she worked part time at Office Max and at the Sebring Par 3 Golf Course. Currently she is working part time at Central Florida Property Management.
Besides being a very active member of St. John United Methodist Church where she teaches a Sunday School Class for children as well as mentors for Kids Night Out on Wednesdays, she is a very active member of the Elks.
She cashiers for dinners as well as helps in the dining room. She is always volunteering for something.
“Gwen is a pleasure to be around and is always smiling,” said the Lodge.
