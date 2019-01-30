SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 members, Liz and Dave Schwab are from West Branch, Michigan and winter in Sebring.
They have been married 57 years, have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dave retired from Ford Motors and Liz from the Health Service industry. In addition, they volunteered 30 years for EMS services in Michigan.
“Each year when they first return to Sebring and enter the Lodge they say, ‘We’re back and ready to help.’ And boy, do they,” said the Lodge. “You may have seen them in the kitchen or dining room on Fridays or Sunday breakfasts. You even see them in the Lodge meetings.”
Not only do they volunteer at the Lodge, they also volunteer at Highlands Hammock State Park as tour guides and at Archibald Biological Station teaching grade school classes about all the different wonders around us.
“So, what does a volunteer look like? Look no further than Liz and Dave,” added the Lodge. “The next time you see Liz and Dave, give them a big ‘thank you’ for what they do for both our Lodge and our community.”
