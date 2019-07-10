SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 for the sixth straight year has used the Beacon Grant provided by the Elks National Foundation to sponsor the Highlands Little Theatre Summer Camp.
This year there were 86 children from the 4th to 12th grades participating. The camp was four weeks, Monday thru Friday for three hours per day. Ages 11-18 years old were at camp for four weeks and ages 8-10 years old for the last week. On June 27-29 they participated in a play called “Seussical, Jr.”
The Directors, Tracy Schuknecht, Laura Wade and Christi Hagen, teach them “to appreciate the arts, grow in personal confidence, develop effective communication skills, become problem solvers and to collaborate well with others.”
Elk members, Jim Mason and George Quel, presented the $2,500 check and George took the time to explain the history of Elkdom. Stating that the organization actually started in 1867 by eight theatrical men led by Charles Vivian, from England, and called themselves the Jolly Corks. In 1868 the name was changed to The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
