Sebring Hills residents and guests enjoyed a “Traditional Irish Stew Dinner” at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse on Monday, March 4.

SEBRING — Iris/Celtic music performed by Brian and Chris Noel Group entertained the Sebring Hills residents and guests prior to and during a “Traditional Irish Stew Dinner” at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse located at 200 Lark Ave.

The event was a fundraiser with proceeds going towards the repair of their property, the Sebring Hills Pier and park area located at the intersection of Lakeview and Bayview Drive on Lake Jackson. The pier was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Other fundraisers include a monthly pancake, sausage and eggs breakfast; rental of clubhouse for church services; birthday and anniversary parties; meetings, reunions, Euchre, Tripoli Club and other card games.

Residents of Sebring Hills can become members of the Association by paying a low fee of $25 per family per year. Donations and volunteering are also appreciated. For information on joining or using the Clubhouse, call 863-382-1554.

