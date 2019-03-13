SEBRING — Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers were feted at a banquet held Monday, March 4 at the Palms of Sebring Kesselring Square, with 72 guests and volunteers attending. The theme was Mardi Gras with colorful beads and masks making up the table and room decorations.
Dave Layne, Board President welcomed the guests, and Mike Young, Vice President gave the invocation. Richard Pipkin led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Abigail Smith’s rendition of the National Anthem. Abigail, the granddaughter of Jim and Natalie Smith, sang an introduction song ‘Heroes’ before the Awards portion of the program.
Debbie Pipkin, Board Secretary introduced each board member. Julia Mercer, Adele Adornheim, and Pat Hollenberg were recognized for their help with the tables and room decorations. The Palms kitchen and dining room staff were recognized for the service for the evening. Daniel Vasquez accepted the appreciation certificates for the staff.
Dr. and Mrs. Bill Holth, guests for the event, were recognized for their charitable donations over the years. Also acknowledged were the Palms Foundation, The Palms, and Frames and Images for their assistance.
Awards were given to the individuals who have volunteered for five years: Jack Culkin, Marybeth Dvorak, Wayne Denk, Lu Edwards, Richard Pipkin, and Debbie Pipkin. For ten years of volunteer service, Julia Mercer was recognized. Dee Gray was recognized for 15 years of volunteer service. Dr. Jim and Natalie Smith were recognized for their 20 years with the organization. Jim served as President of the Board of Directors twice in those 20 years, and Natalie was an office volunteer. They continue to deliver meals. Dr. Smith introduced Jean and Earl Conrad.
Jean and Earl were presented the Life Time Achievement Award. They were married after Earl finished with the military and Jean was completing college with a degree in Education. They soon became missionaries and served 38 years in India, where Jean and Earl raised their four children. Jean was a teacher, while Earl was in the field of dentistry during that time.
Published authors of several books, the Conrads returned to Sebring and continue to volunteer with their church. They delivered meals for 27 years with Sebring Meals On Wheels. Jean operated the office, made home visits, designed routes, when all the bookkeeping was kept the old fashioned way—in a black notebook! Earl was the Board Treasurer. They were presented with a clear acrylic plaque in the shape of a flame.
“Life Time Achievement Award Presented to Jean and Earl Conrad in recognition and appreciation of a lifetime of giving to others. Thank you for your many valuable contributions and your loyalty and dedication. Your 27 years of service with Sebring Meals On Wheels has played an integral part of our success. Volunteers since 1991. Presented March 4, 2019.”
Sandy Vaughn presented the Conrads with a yellow calla lily plant. Sandy has been volunteering with Sebring Meals On Wheels for 33 years, and was presented a mauve calla lily plant in recognition of her time and dedication. President Layne presented the President’s Award to Mary Margaret Staik for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the organization.
Each of the volunteers were presented certificates for the 2018 year of volunteering. A letter from one of the recipients of meals was read during the dinner. The letter praised the volunteers for providing food to nourish the physical body, and for their compassion, and dedication which helps nourish the soul. The letter told of going from utter despair and frustration, to having a new spark for life, feeling as though a switch was turned on, by having been provided hope and joyfulness by the volunteers.
Board Member Karen Davenport, Deaconess with St. Agnes Episcopal Church, ended the evening with the Benediction. The attendees were given Meals On Wheels t-shirts, gift bags, Mardi Gras beads and masks as a reminder of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.