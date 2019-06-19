The sandy natural areas of Highlands County are farming country for a remarkable creature. This animal is the fungus-gardening ant, which is busy excavating its mushroom caves deep in the sand while we pass by oblivious. Even when these ants are crawling about on the surface of the sand they attract no attention, because they are small (about an eighth of an inch in length), dull brown, slow-moving and do not either bite or sting.
Were it not for its unusual ant mounds, which are like small crescent-shaped dunes, it is unlikely that the fungus-gardeners would ever be noticed. “Once you recognize this special ant mound, you will be seeing them all over the place, for example, in the sandy vacant lot across from my house,” says Dr. Mark Deyrup, who studies ants at the Archbold Biological Station, as well as in any convenient vacant lot.
Human mushroom growers look for a place with constant temperature and humidity to raise their crop, sometimes using abandoned coal mines. Fungus-gardening ants mine out their own caves in the sand, choosing a depth that is moist but not wet, neither too hot or too cool. Here they prepare their mushroom compost beds, using bits of fallen leaves or flower petals collected from the surface.
The plant bits are chopped up with scissor-like jaws and spread over the bed. Fungus-gardening ants also especially seek out the droppings of leaf-eating caterpillars which rain down through the leaves like tiny pellets of manure. The ants seed the compost bed with a special type of fungus, which grows throughout the compost, producing tiny mushroom bodies that are the only food of the ants and their young.
Florida fungus-gardening ants are small versions of the notorious leaf-cutting ants of Central and South America. These fascinating but destructive ants can pour out of enormous underground nests by the thousands in a team of voracious harvesters that can swarm up and defoliate a mid-sized tree in only a couple of days. Florida fungus-gardeners are more like scavengers, gathering up bits of vegetable debris from the surface of the sand.
However, when a fire passes through their habitat, there is nothing left to gather. Scientists at the Archbold Biological Station were surprised to discover that after a fire the fungus-gardeners suddenly revert to the behavior of the related leaf-cutter ants, sending out little columns of ants that scale small plants emerging after the fire. “It’s amazing to see them, cutting off sections of leaf and carrying them back, as if they had been doing so all their lives,” says Deyrup.
Florida fungus-gardening ants suffer from some of the same tribulations, such as fire, floods, and droughts, as human farmers. Their worst problem however is weeds. Weed fungi, whose spores are everywhere, are constantly attempting to take over the fungus beds. Fungus-gardening ants have several instinctive methods to control weeds.
Patches of weed fungi can be cut out of the garden, or they can be smothered with chunks of compost filled with crop fungi. The ants also use chemical control, the fungicide produced by a special gland on the side of the body. Some fungus-gardeners employ biological pest control: they are covered with a thick layer of fungicidal bacteria, nourished by tiny glands pitting the outside of the ant. These bacteria are shed as the ants work in the garden and attack any alien fungi.
Under a microscope one can see this grayish layer of bacteria on local Florida fungus-growers, although it has not been shown that these bacteria are effective against local weed fungi. “There are probably plenty of unknown interactions in the fungal and bacterial systems in the ants’ fungus beds,” remarks Deyrup. “Gardening is not simple or easy in Florida, no matter what your size.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.