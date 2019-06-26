LAKE PLACID — The Sons of American Legion (S.A.L.) Post 25 Lake Placid would like to thank all the Legion members and guests for their generous support throughout the year. The Sons will be issuing checks to the following organizations:
• Vietnam Veterans of America (Sebring) for $500.
• Children’s Miracle Network (Lake Placid) for $500.
• Special Olympics (National) for $500.
• Sheriff K-9 Bullet Proof Vest (Highlands) for $100.
“Thank you for your support,” the Sons said. “Without you, the Sons could not accomplish these donations.”
