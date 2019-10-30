By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
SEBRING — Friday was a special day for Eugenia Holman. The matriarch of the Holman family, born Oct. 25, 1919, turned 100 years old. The milestone added her to the elite list of centenarians that includes Arnold Spielberg, 102, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg; actor Kirk Douglas, 102, and his wife Anne Buydens, 100.
In the planning stages for the past year, preparation began three months ago for Holman’s party. Her daughter-in-law, Jane McGrew-Holman, put together a celebration that Eugenia would never forget.
“She’s always been a good mom,” said Phillip Holman, Eugenia’s son. “She took good care of me. Gave me everything I needed and then some.”
Friends and family for all over Highlands County and as far away as Kentucky arrived to celebrate the milestone with Eugenia, who herself was kept in the dark concerning the party. In all, more than 75 people turned out to celebrate the matriarch.
The celebration took place in the Fellowship Hall of Whispering Pines Baptist Church. After a few words and prayers from Pastor Tod Schwingel of Sebring Christian Church, guests helped themselves to the array of food catered by Mae Lee’s Deli and Catering. After the meal, Eugenia and her guests enjoyed some chocolate cake courtesy of Publix at the Southgate Shopping Center. A video package included birthday wishes from family and friends who couldn’t make the festivities as well as a photo slideshow of Eugenia and her family through the years.
Tod Schwingel, Pastor at Sebring Christian Church, spoke a few words about Eugenia before leading the party in prayer before the meal. The Pastor joked about Eugenia showing up for any function with food, as well as the conversation they had when she arrived for the party, a conversation in which she told him that he looked like he was getting older. “Only in Sebring can I be told by a 100-year-old woman that I’m aging,” said Schwingel.
Eugenia had three boys of her own and is the grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 15 and great great-grandmother of nine. Before retirement she worked at Wolf Wiles, a department store in Kentucky. But the job she was most proud of was her 17 years with the Sears, Roebuck and Company.
A subscriber to the Highlands News-Sun, Eugenia works the crossword puzzle every morning. Many in attendance pointed to the daily puzzle and her daily pot of coffee as possible keys to her longevity.
“I don’t know what to think,” said Eugenia. “I wasn’t expecting anything. I’m just completely surprised.”
The family also wished to thank Sebring Florist Inc. for the arrangement of 100 red roses, Sherry Platt for decorating the Fellowship Hall and all the other volunteers who helped make Eugenia’s day special.
