Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT
TROY, ALABAMA — Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.
Area students who attended IMPACT include Julie Crow of Lake Placid and Jade Sinness of Sebring.
Jonathan Struck graduates from Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Jonathan Struck, of Sebring, has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Valdosta State University.
Struck was among more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students who completed the requirements for their respective degrees during the Spring 2019 semester.
“Graduation is a defining moment in every student’s life,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “We are excited to pay tribute to the outstanding efforts of our spring graduates and celebrate education as the foundation upon which success is built. These students have had to overcome any number of challenges to reach this point in their life’s journey. It is that very perseverance that protects and nurtures Blazer Nation’s 100-plus-year-old tradition of academic, creative, athletic, research, and service excellence. This celebration is not an ending but the beginning of many great things to come.”
Evelyn Perry named to Springfield College Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS — Springfield College has named Evelyn Perry, of Avon Park, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2019 term. Perry is studying Human Services.
Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.
Springfield College is a private, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Nearly 5,000 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy — educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
