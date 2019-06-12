AVON PARK — Officers and members of the Tanglewood Art League were in attendance at South Florida State College on the evening of April 18 for the presentation of the 2019 Annual Juried Student Art Show. The event took place in the Museum of Florida Art and Culture. The evening celebrated the achievement of art students studying at the college.
This is the ninth year that the League has given a monetary award to exceptional young artists. A committee from the Tanglewood Art League visited the museum to judge the student’s artwork. Two exceptional artists received monetary awards. Kathie Mousseau, president of the Art League, presented one $300 award to Jaimaris Mendez and a second $300 award to Ricardo Mendiola. Each award was accompanied by framed Certificates of Excellence and a letter acknowledging their achievement.
Jaimaris Mendez was born in Queens, New York. Her ancestors came from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Her parents moved to Sebring when she was 3 years old. In the 10th grade she realized that she was lacking the ability to strongly render the elements in design of art, color, texture, rhythm and balance, but she had the confidence to persist. She will complete her business degree at SFSC and then move on to a different university to obtain a fine arts degree.
She enjoys working in acrylics, charcoal, ink and watercolors. Jaimaris sculpts and is a potter. She hopes to sell her own artwork, maybe in a gallery. She is quite an achiever and has no doubt of her abilities in the art world. Jaimaris is presently the artist in residence at the Highlands Art League.
Ricardo Mendiola was born and raised in Arcadia. His parents are from a small mountain village in Mexico. They are hard working people who carved out their way of life with their hands. His mother’s family built their own home in the village and his grandfather constructed the first modern home in the town with indoor plumbing. His father crafts jewelry from Palmetto leaves and recycled plastic.
As a child, Ricardo was drawn to working with arts and crafts and developed a real love for art during his school years where he recognized a drive to master everything he was exposed to. He first worked in graphite, then started exploring watercolor and tempera. From there, he graduated to oils, acrylics, mixed media and metallic leaf. After graduating from college, he hopes to attend the Ringling College of Art and Design.
His future goal is to have his own studio where he can teach art and art history. He would love to sponsor other artists with the idea of forming an artist’s cooperative where other artists can have studio space to exhibit their work.
The Tanglewood Art League wishes great success and good fortune to Jaimaris Mendez and Ricardo Mendiola.
