SEBRING — The Tanglewood community has been collecting for the needy in one form or another for over 15 years. The first 14 years were spent collecting food for the Salvation Army.
For the past three years now, Tanglewood has collected and donated money directly to the Heartland Food Bank.
Their first year of donating funds, three years ago, the community donated $10,000 to the Heartland Food Bank. Last year, they gave $12,000. This year, the community was able to donate a total of $14,124 to the food bank. Heather Paine, the representative from Tanglewood, cited the Tanglewood Church, Bingo, the Diversions Commity, the Quilters and the Whistle Stop Group and others for their contributions towards the funds raised.
“I continue to be amazed at your generosity, compassion and your caring for the members of our community,” said Marilyn Schnell, representative from the Heartland Food Bank. “Having partners who care so much about your community here, we are eternally thankful for that.”
