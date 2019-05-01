SEBRING — The generous, community-minded Publix attitude has been displayed to all the citizens of Highlands County. As a result of their magnanimity, the Heartland Food Bank has been able to make significant improvements to their facility.
Publix Super Markets Charities recently granted the food bank the sum of $10,000 to be used for paving of the loading and parking areas of the warehouse. In addition to this grant, another grant of $10,000 was received last year for the tear-down of a dilapidated, termite-infested building adjacent to the warehouse building, the removal of which has allowed for much-needed parking space.
In 2018, the food bank was able to distribute 1.5 million pounds of food to the food insecure in Highlands County.
The Heartland Food Bank said, “The staff and volunteers of the food bank wish to extend their sincere, continuing thanks to Publix Super Markets Charities for their on-going support that helps us continue our mission to let no one go hungry.”
