SEBRING — Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters recently installed new officers.
They are Linda Udall, president and treasurer; Clydean B. Gish, vice president of education; David James, vice president of membership; Jeannie Dietl, secretary; Carolyn Henderson, vice president of public relations and Phil White, sergeant at arms.
Annette Hebert served as Toastmaster of the July 16 meeting. Her theme was Christmas in July. Ribbon winners were: Best Speaker, Danielle Upton; Best Evaluator, David James; Best Table Topics Speaker, guest Kevin Sipe. Ice breaker ribbons were awarded to Cathy Schreima and Shannon Helton.
The Toastmaster year runs from July 1 to June 30. This year’s District 84 theme is Enjoy the Journey. Udall has selected the theme of “Extend your hand, your knowledge, your club and yourself.”
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to helping its members learn communication, public speaking and leadership skills.
The local club meets every first, third and fifth Tuesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Grace Church of Sebring, Community Room 101, 3599 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend. The August meeting dates include Aug. 20. For more information, call 863-214-4288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.