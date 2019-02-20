SEBRING — Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters is pleased to announce the completion of a Youth Leadership Project at the Tutoring Center in Sebring.
Cathy Schreima program coordinator, said the purpose of the program is to help young people learn communication and leadership skills.
“Young people are the leaders of tomorrow. Enhancing these skills will not only help them advance in school but will also prepare them for future leadership roles,” Schreima said.
The program teaches participants to:
- Overcome nervousness when speaking before an audience.
- Organize and present ideas logically and convincingly.
- Listen carefully to others ideas.
- Offer advice to help others improve their speaking and leadership skills.
- Participate in – and even lead – group discussions or meetings.
Students completing the program were Akilah Challa, Isabella Jamora, Trinitee Cummings, Manny Urrelys, Shayla Daniels, Amanda Brockwell, Ty Bonini, Katelyn Van Rooyen, Drew Van Rooyen, Simra Challa, Anika Bjandare, Easha Raju, Amav Raju, Rishik Yella and Vivek Krishnadas.
Toastmaster Linda Udall served as the assistant coordinator. Both ladies have earned their Distinguished Toastmaster Awards from Toastmasters International and are Charter members of the Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club 1269043.
Dr. Shameema Challa, director of the tutoring center said, “We are so blessed to have such amazing resources in our community. I noticed all the kids had the courage to come up to the stage and say firmly whatever they wanted to say. This is essential for success in school and career. One student said the program gave her courage to ask questions, and one almost got in trouble for raising her hand too many times.”
Challa continued, “When the kids first started we could barely hear them, but as the classes came to an end that wasn’t the case. They had the courage to step forward. We could hear them and see their self confidence. They learned about voice modulation, sticking to the time limit and how to evaluate their peers.”
Schreima said, “Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters thanks Dr. Challa for the opportunity to present the youth leadership program.”
The Tutoring Center is located at 4325 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
For more information about Toastmasters Call Schreima at 419-230-2631 or Udall at 863-214-4288 or visit Toastmasters.org.
