SEBRING — Confused about the title? Well, you first have to know what TOPS stands for before you can appreciate the rewards of KOPS. Over 50 people in Sebring have the answer. They are regular members of the Sebring TOPS Club. Every Wednesday they arrive at 8:30 a.m. to be “weighed in” at their weekly meeting.
Their primary goal is to “Take Off Pounds Sensibly,” and then “Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.” The Sebring TOPS 487 Club began 35 years ago and has been helping overweight people shed pounds ever since. They meet in the social hall at Whispering Pines Baptist Church, just south of Home Depot (turn at Burger King off US Hwy 27).
Club Leader Sandy Powers is an example of the outcome of belonging to such a club. She says, “Your fellow members share in your weight-loss journey.” She herself joined the Sebring TOPS seven years ago, after moving here from Michigan. With perseverance, she dropped 65 pounds, and has not gained it back. That entitled her to graduate into the KOPS category.
Of the current 50-plus membership, over half are now in the KOPS class. After weigh-in and some fun stuff, two of the KOPS people speak to the group and tell their stories. At the most recent meeting Pat Woods and Joann Voight were the speakers. Woods lost 44 pounds, while Voight reached her goal of shedding 21 pounds.
Woods said weight loss is something you can’t give up on. Her advice is, “Never start a diet you can’t live within.” Meanwhile, Voight said her incentive to lose weight started just before Thanksgiving a few years ago. She knew that was a time when people gain weight. So, she made a commitment to herself not to let it happen to her again. She joined TOPS and has been attending meetings ever since. She recommends weighing yourself every morning rather than just once a week. That way it doesn’t get away from you.
To make it fun to lose weight, there’s always some sort of contest going on. As each holiday approaches, members are challenged to weigh in under what they weighed before the holiday. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up next, some cash incentives are in place to help the members at least “turtle,” a term that means they didn’t lose or gain.
TOPS Club, Inc. began in Wisconsin, when Ester S. Manz started the non-profit, non-commercial loss support organization back in 1948. They don’t sell anything, endorse celebrities, or promise a quick-fix. They don’t promote unrealistic images of the perfect body. Instead they focus on just eating healthy and in moderation.
Dr. Henry Wengelewski of Milwaukee had a simple saying, “Our bodies are like a ‘piggy bank.’ The more you put in, the heavier it gets!”
Another way to look at it is from the perspective of a bowler. Maybe you’re carrying that bowling ball (14–18 pounds) around with you everywhere you go? If so, TOPS might be right down your alley.
So, if you want to become a TOPS member, call Sandy Powers at 863-471-1107 or just come to their next Wednesday morning meeting to see what it’s all about.
