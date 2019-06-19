UDC another year photo

The Capt. John Wesley Whidden Chapter 2501, UDC, Lake Placid. From left: Linda Purvis, JJ Wiebbecke, Jayne Schriver, Patricia Leidel, Jan Grove, Sandra Day and Margaret Gleave. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The Capt. John Wesley Whidden Chapter 2501, UDC, Lake Placid, closed out their 2018-2019 year on June 6 with lunch at the Downtown Deli and shopping at the Downtown Mall and Marketplace in Sebring. It had been a very active year.

The Chapter maintains a genealogy library in the Lake Placid Public Library and offers help with genealogical research. This year, Anne Hunt Copley and the estate of Ann Reynolds donated large collections of records to the library. Other activities included members volunteering for Ag-Venture and partnering with Champion for Children to provide for a fantastic Easter for a local family with three young children.

"We replaced the American Flag at the monument to all who have served the United States in all wars at the Venus United Methodist Church cemetery," said the Chapter.

JROTC medals were awarded to students at the three Highlands County high schools and a large cash donation was given to Highlands Homeless Vets. July will be a work month, August will have a “meet and greet” and the first meeting of the 2019-2020 year will be September 10 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Public Library.

For more information, call 863-471-6499.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments