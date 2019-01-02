SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park collected gifts for veterans of the Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center of Sebring and for the Highlands County Veterans Services, who gifted those packages to local homeless veterans and their families. The December Activities group from the Sebring Village Mobile Home Park set up a drive to have residents contribute gift bags loaded with items that would be useful to many of the veterans and their families.
Carol Colon of Sebring Village was the idea originator and leader of the charitable drive with the assistance of Marc Zahn.
Residents were asked to provide gift bags filled with items like clothing, games, toiletries and other items. These packages were then divided and delivered by Marc Zahn, Carol Colon, Ozzie Colon, and Mary Zahn (not pictured) to Highlands County Veterans Services for them to distribute to homeless veterans while they provided the veterans with meals for the holiday; the second half went to Kenilworth Care to surprise their Veterans in residence on Christmas Day.
