LAKE PLACID — On March 2, American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid held a golf scramble at Golf Hammock in Sebring. Over 100 area golfers had fun for a good cause. The event raised $2,000 to help veterans in Highlands County.
So, on March 13, a ceremony took place at the Lake Placid American Legion hall to award a giant check (and also a real check) to Harry Marsh, president of the Veterans Council of Highlands County.
Marsh said the $2,000 will go into the veterans’ assistance program, which in turn is used for their food pantry and to help vets with utility bills, etc. He was grateful to all those who made the golf tournament a successful fundraiser.
Acting Post 25 Commander, David Abbott and Adjutant Frank Allen were on hand to present the check to Marsh. Sadly, the organizer of the golf outing, Post Commander Robert Moore died the evening before the presentation. The Post of nearly 1,000 members is grieving his sudden loss.
The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 is located at 1490 US 27, just north of town. The phone number is 863-465-0975. Membership is open to military veterans who served during periods of conflict. There is also an auxiliary organization for relatives of those who served since 1919.
