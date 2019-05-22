JROTC Cadet of the Year

VFW Commander Dales Barnes presents Natalie Drury with her award.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — On May 3, VFW Post 4300 presented Lt. Col. Natalie Drury, of the Sebring High School with the VFW award naming her the Sebring JROTC Cadet of the Year. The award was presented to Natalie Drury, by VFW Commander Dale Barnes at the FL-935 Annual Military Ball, at the High School.

VFW Post 4300 is proud to recognize Lt. Col. Drury for all of her hard work and dedication to the JROTC program.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments