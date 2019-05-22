SEBRING — On May 3, VFW Post 4300 presented Lt. Col. Natalie Drury, of the Sebring High School with the VFW award naming her the Sebring JROTC Cadet of the Year. The award was presented to Natalie Drury, by VFW Commander Dale Barnes at the FL-935 Annual Military Ball, at the High School.
VFW Post 4300 is proud to recognize Lt. Col. Drury for all of her hard work and dedication to the JROTC program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.