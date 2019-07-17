Some would say it’s the best kept secret of Highlands County. Some would say Archbold Biological Station, south of Lake Placid along State Road 8 in Venus, is a must-see historic landmark. For those who volunteer, they might say it’s the best place to spend your spare time while making a difference.
The volunteers that help at Archbold meet the organization’s deep need for community involvement and connection. Archbold offers a huge variety of volunteer opportunities as a scientific, education, and conservation not-for-profit. Volunteers help with activities that range from welcoming visitors and helping with education programs, to more scientific tasks such as gopher tortoise surveys and scrub jay surveys, restoration of native habitats and water quality sampling.
If Archbold is such a hidden gem, how have the current volunteers heard about it? Dedicated volunteer Linda Gette said, “I just saw the sign and was intrigued and asked if I could help volunteer. Welcoming visitors and telling a little of what makes Archbold so very special was my first volunteer experience and I still enjoy welcoming visitors as well as helping with data collection.” Gette has been volunteering at Archbold for five years.
Volunteer Alice Oldford added, “I am a long-time nature lover, so when I moved to Lake Placid, Archbold was just a natural destination. My favorite part is sharing. I love it when people come to the Station with no idea what to expect.”
The Education and Restoration Ecology programs at Archbold had the highest number of volunteer hours in 2018. Archbold’s Education program manages the overall volunteer program and recruits, orientates and holds volunteer appreciation events.
Archbold’s Director of Education Dustin Angell says, “We are so fortunate to have dedicated and skilled volunteers. Without them, we couldn’t run our Elementary School Program, Ecology Summer Camp, or the Welcome Office. In 2018, we created a part-time Volunteer Coordinator Assistant position for recruitment, training scheduling and retention of volunteers.” Those that have been participating in our education program for decades can range from teenage camp counselors to faithful volunteers.
Archbold’s Restoration Ecology research assistant Amanda West works with volunteers who help with land management. She goes on to say, “We love for our volunteers to gain experience and learn more about the plants and animals around them while also helping Archbold with tasks we can’t complete alone.”
While most of Archbold Biological Station is undisturbed scrub, lands that were historically fire-suppressed, or lands that were purchased or donated it can come with heavy ecological restoration work. Archbold’s Land Manager Kevin Main states, “Even small areas of exotic (non-native) plant populations can be very time consuming to control.
Having volunteers assist with exotics removal can be greatly beneficial”. Regular volunteer Steve Turner says, “I like being able to contribute to maintenance and improvement of the habitat at Archbold and I think what we are doing has a very critical and concrete contribution to the conversation efforts here.”
Kevin Main added, “For anyone who is interested, Amanda and I are offering an Exotic Plants Identification Class on Saturday July 20 from 8-9 a.m., followed by a 1.5 hour effort to help remove non-native plants from a recently burned area. Just meet us at the Station’s Visitor Center at 8 a.m., and come wearing long pants, sleeves, hat, and close-toed shoes.”
“Volunteers help us in so many ways”, explains Archbold’s Director Hilary Swain, “The work they do for us is vital and we simply could not manage without them. They are also our ambassadors in the community and help us understand what the public is interested in and how we can better serve the community. I appreciate meeting them at the annual Volunteer Picnic where we celebrate the hard work of our volunteers.”
It’s clear one of the favorite treats volunteers enjoy at Archbold is the opportunity to go out with the resident scientists and learn about the unique animals and plants of the scrub. “I enjoy meeting and talking with the scientists that work there on a wide range of ecological topics. Everyone is so interesting!” says volunteer Steve Turner.
Archbold often partners with the Ridge Rangers, a volunteer task force managed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that was set up in 1994 to help restore and maintain native ecosystems along the Lake Wales Ridge. “Anybody interested in spending time outdoor or restoring Florida’s natural ecosystems really enjoy being a part of Ridge Rangers,” says coordinator Tessie Offner. Each activity is a separate event and people can choose the restoration activities in which they want to participate.
To find out more about Ridge Ranger activities near you, visit: myfwc.com/ridgerangers.
To find out more about volunteering at Archbold visit to the Station’s Visitor Center at 123 Main Drive, Venus, Florida during work hours, check out their website: archbold-station.org and get notifications of volunteer opportunities by contacting Archbold’s Volunteer Coordinator at vol_coordinator@archbold-station.org.
