SEBRING — Paul Hinman, 1st Vice President of Vietnam Veterans of America congratulates Sebring’s Mayor John Shoop on his speech at the Remembrance Ceremony held last Monday, Memorial Day, at the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring.
”Mr. Shoop said he was there to represent all Sebring employees and citizens in remembering those who had given their lives to protect our freedom,” said the group.
Major General James E. Livingston (Retired), a Medal of Honor recipient, was the keynote speaker who gave an inspiring standing ovation speech with over 300 plus people standing.
”Kudos to the Veteran Council of Highlands County for sponsoring such a wonderful remembrance for Veterans and to the Sea Service Museum for hosting the event,” the group added.
The Military Sea Services Museum is located in Sebring at 1402 Roseland Ave. and is one of only two such Museums in the country. The second is in California. To find out more about the Vietnam Veterans of America visit VVA1097.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.