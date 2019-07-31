Long before I became a pilot, I was an educator. I have enjoyed teaching and being able to incorporate both areas of interests is a real treat.
One of the most important things a teacher can do is to help their students gain a perspective of the world they are preparing to enter. Here is a story about Martha Cothern, a high school history teacher and what she did on the first day of school. I assigned this story as a reading assignment and shared some thoughts of my own to my students.
“You are sitting at a desk, in a classroom, as part of a program that began many years ago, after World War II. Many of our youth volunteered to go and serve our country when we were at war and the outcome was uncertain. They left school before graduating, and after returning from their service, had to compete with others who had a high school diploma. It was not a good position to be in. So, as you read the following story, think about the desk you are sitting at, the opportunities that are in front of you, and the sacrifices that others made so you could sit at that desk. Be sure to make the most of the opportunities you now have in front of you”
In September of 2005, on the first day of school, Martha Cothren, a history teacher at Robinson High School in Little Rock, did something not to be forgotten. With the permission of the school superintendent, principal, and building supervisor, she removed all of the desks in her classroom. When the first period students entered the room they discovered there were no desks.
“Ms. Cothren, where are our desks?”
She replied, “You can’t have a desk until you tell me how you can earn the right to sit at a desk.” They thought, “Well, maybe it is our grades” No, she said. “Maybe it is our behavior.” She told them, “No, it’s not even your behavior.”
And so they came and went, first period, second period, third period. Still no desks in the classroom. Kids called their parents to tell them what was happening and by early afternoon TV crews had started gathering at the school to report about this crazy teacher who had taken all the desks out of her room.
The final period of the day came as the puzzled students found seats on the floor. Ms. Cothren said, “Throughout the day no one has been able to tell me just what he or she has done to earn the right to sit at the desks that are normally found in this classroom. Now I’m going to tell you.”
At this point, Ms. Cothern went over to the classroom door and opened it. Twenty-seven U.S. veterans, all in uniform, walked into the classroom, each one carrying a school desk. The vets began placing the desks in rows, and then they would walk over and stand alongside the wall. By the time the last soldier had set the final desk in place those kids started to understand, perhaps for the first time in their lives, just how the right to sit at those desks had been earned.
Ms. Cothern said, “You didn’t earn the right to sit at these desks. These heroes did it for you. They placed the desks here for you. They went halfway around the world, giving up their education and interrupting their careers and families so you could have the freedom you have. Now, it is up to you to sit in them. It is your responsibility to learn, to be good students, to be good citizens. They paid the price so that you could have the freedom to get an education. Don’t ever forget it.”
This is a true story. Ms. Cothern was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year for the state of Arkansas in 2006. She is the daughter of a WWII Prisoner Of War.
I’ll never look at a school desk the same way again. Share this with a student you know: It might make a difference.
John Rousch is a pilot and the Young Eagles coordinator for EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring. He can be reached at 863-273-0522 or by email at jhr@stratomail.net.
