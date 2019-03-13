LAKE PLACID — GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club held its Spring Fashion show at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 on Saturday, March 9 to a sell-out crowd. Fashions were from Chic Chick Boutique on Main Ave. Ginny Shevick narrated the show and brought lots of merchandise designed especially for Lake Placid.
Lots of Opportunity baskets and three $100 money prizes and share the wealth opportunities, bringing the total of cash available to $500 for the lucky winners.
The theme of the show was “Smiles Across the Miles” which benefits Operation Smile, the State President’s Project. The centerpieces for this event contained tooth brushes and toothpaste in cute little containers made by John Johnson. They will be donated to Operation Smile for the benefit of their patients.
Thanks to Diana Shaker who chaired this event and all of her committee for their hard work in making it such a success.
