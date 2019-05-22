Sebring Woman's Club May 2019

The Woman’s Club of Sebring installed new officers to its club. Pictured from left: Wanda Fore, vice-president; Tina Macagnone, installing officer; Co-President Lois Bechtold and Treasurer Judy Trier. Not pictured are Co-President Lee Hildreth and Secretary Jackie Moore.

SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring held their annual meeting in May at which time they honored their new members, Beki Gieseke, Lynn Gillilan, Marlene Slye and Nancy Williamson.

A Memorial Service was also held for long-time member, Betty Podmore, who passed away in April. There was also an installation service for the newly elected officers for 2019-2020 with Tina Macagnone as the installing officer.

The new officers are Co-Presidents Lois Bechtold and Lee Hildreth, Vice-President Wanda Fore, Secretary Jackie Moore and Treasurer Judy Trier. The club will celebrate their 100th anniversary this year and plans are being made for a celebration this fall.

