SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring has sold their building at 4260 Memorial Drive in Sebring and they are in the process of cleaning out their storage space and kitchen. The Club has donated large amounts of paper goods to The Boys & Girls Club and New Testament Church & Mission.
The club will continue to be active and are looking forward to continuing with their work in the community.
The club is having a rummage sale on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 at the clubhouse from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the proceeds from this sale will go to their scholarship fund at South Florida State College.
