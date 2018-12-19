AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests in a counterfeit cash scheme on Monday. An Avon Park bank discovered counterfeit $100 bills had been deposited into its ATM machine, and an investigation began that involved the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service.
Four arrests had already been made, including William Alston Clarke, 35, of Sebring; Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 25, of Avon Park; Joshoa Allan Baird, 26, of Sebring, and Icylin Renee Malcolm, 29, of Sebring.
Brinkman and Malcolm are accused of depositing counterfeit bills into a local bank’s ATM. Brinkman reportedly told deputies that Clarke provided her with the counterfeit cash. Baird is also being charged in connection with the scheme, because he reportedly told deputies he received the counterfeit money from Clarke and Chaz Allen Demeere. 34, of Sebring in a white envelope, which Brinkman later used to make the deposit. Video surveillance allegedly shows Demeere entering the bank to obtain an envelope from one of the clerks.
On Monday authorities discovered Demeere and Cierra Michelle Sramek, 33, of Sebring, hiding in an attic. The arrest report did not indicate where in the county the two were located.
A social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office stated, “Chaz Demeere and Cierra Sramek were arrested earlier today [Monday]. They decided to come out of the attic where they were hiding when they heard how excited K-9 Gentry was to get a chance to go in and meet them.”
Detectives believe Demeere initiated the series of events that led to the counterfeiting incident at an Avon Park bank. Authorities say Demeere called Brinkman and met her at the bank before she made the deposit. Demeere is facing charges of defrauding a financial institution, 20 counts of uttering a false bank note, possession of 10 or more forged notes, grand theft, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
Sramek, who was found hiding with Demeere, is facing the following charges: two counts of failure to appear for marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia, and one count of probation violation.
