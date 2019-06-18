An article in [June 9] News Wire section of the paper struck me as so ridiculous that I feel I must respond to its lack of common sense. The article is long, but here is one quote:
“Different types of tissue left over from elective abortions have been used in scientific research for decades, and the work has been credited with leading to life-saving vaccines and other advances.” The article indicates this research has resulted in the saving of lives and a better understanding of fetal development.
I don’t think I’m the only one who sees the inconsistency destroying one person’s life to perhaps help save another.
Research will save some lives, true, but abortion destroys every single one it touches.
Jean Conrad
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You're entitled to your opinion but not your own facts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.