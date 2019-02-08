A shuttle van made regular stops at Devane Park last Saturday where the 53rd Annual Country Fair was being held. They shuttled visitors to the Lake Placid Middle School where Adult and Student artists displayed and vied for ribbons and cash prizes in many categories.
The 10 divisions, 29 classes and over 100 sub-classes included acrylics, watercolor, drawings, photography, China painting, woodworking, wood carving, crafts, glass, metal, epoxy, ceramics, clay, dolls, embroidery, needlepoint sewing, bed quilts, small quilts, knitting, crocheting, tatting, weaving, hooking, canning, cake decoration, yarn and cord crafts, candies, breads, pastries, cookies, and poetry.
Artists registered their creations last week and volunteers delivered and set up the school with the pieces that were then judged. Adult prizes were awarded Saturday and Student awards announced Sunday.
Beside the ribbons, naming first, second, honorable mention, best of show and best of class, special memorial awards were given in honor of creative Highlands County artists who have passed away.
A wooden plaque in memory of Dr. William Shuck was awarded in wood working. Other memorials were, Mary Lou Krog in floral China painting, Eileen Kruger for nature poetry, Edna Kubic for food, Thelma Chase for original craft, Harry McConnell/Carl Dunn for wood carving and Suellen Robinson for art.
The public who visited were invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award in each category. All the entries needed to be the exclusive, personal work of the exhibitor and completed within the last two years. Only one piece could be entered in each sub-class.
There were two criteria, amateur and professional. Artists were listed as professionals if they sold more than $300 in art annually at fairs, co-ops or galleries, or had been a teacher or demonstrator in their field.
The displays were often met with comments like, “What talent we have right here in our area,” to “That piece is just outstanding and it evokes such a warm feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.