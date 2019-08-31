SEBRING — When county officials met Friday morning, Hurricane Dorian was already a Category 2 hurricane, moving northwest at 10 mph toward the Bahamas.
County officials were moving at full speed to get emergency response ready for the storm’s aftermath. Residents were moving quickly to get gasoline, plywood, water, food, ice, coolers, batteries and other supplies for the coming week.
Then, Dorian became a Category 3 storm at 2 p.m. Friday, with sustained winds of 130 mph.
It is expected to reach Category 4 sometime while rolling through the northwestern Bahamas and before arriving at the Florida peninsula early next week.
From there, it’s expected to go inland either into or just east of Highlands County before heading north.
Activation
Highlands County Emergency Management reached Level 2 activation on Friday, staying in contact with the National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Emergency Management, with multiple conference calls and webinars.
Officials advised residents to review their disaster plans for their homes and offices, and make sure they are prepared.
For now, no shelters are open.
People wanting to receive text updates from the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center can text “HCDORIAN” (All capitals) to 888777 on their mobile phones.
County officials will give updates at 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
Sandbags
Those needing sandbags, who already have bags to fill and have their own shovel, may still find sandpiles available at three locations.
There will not be any inmates heaving shovels, but any sand that remains will still be at:
• The intersection of County Road 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road, northeast of Avon Park.
• South George Blvd., just north of the EOC, which is south of Sebring off U.S. 27.
• The intersection of County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, east of Lake Placid.
Gas and food
Some gas stations were out of fuel Friday morning, some had only premium grade gasoline, while others got a resupply and had lines waiting to buy regular gas.
Likewise, grocery stores that were out of water had resupplies today, but many were keeping purchases down to two cases per customer, to prevent hoarding and running out of supplies too quickly.
