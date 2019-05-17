The Florida Legislature just passed a Bill (SB 7068) to create a new toll road from Collier County to Polk County. This proposed road cuts through the heart of Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Our area is among the last areas south of Ocala to retain the rural and natural beauty of Florida. In every direction we travel from here we hit urban sprawl. This proposed road will ensure that we become nothing more than a sprawling distant suburb of Orlando, Lakeland or Tampa.

Growth in Florida is going to occur. How it occurs is the important part.

We can be good stewards of the natural beauty of the state we love. Or we can pave over everything and turn Florida into a parking lot with all the charm of Newark, New Jersey.

Now is the time to make your voice heard about this ill-considered toll road. Call Governor Ron Desantis at 850-717-9337 or email him at https://www.flgov.com/email-the-governor/ and urge him to veto SB 7068. A few seconds of your day can save the beauty of our area for generations. Isn't it worth it?

Dana Orr

Avon Park

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments