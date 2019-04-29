Peering o’er the ship’s salt-covered rail

as if to make a plea,

she could barely imagine what lay

across the beckoning sea.

The only home she’d ever known

was ravaged by pogroms,

and lay in wait for final blow,

when the beaten soul succumbs.

Not long ago her papa said,

“The time to leave is nigh.”

She didn’t understand his words

or why her mama cried.

She was only eight years old,

and knew nothing of free choice.

She only saw the town folk bow

to the ruling Cossack voice.

Then one night when all was still

across the hardened Pale,

Papa kissed his wife and child goodbye

with a promise he’d not fail.

He pledged that he would find his way

from the hate that made him flee,

to a sanctuary that welcomed those

who’d stand to keep choice free.

He worked hard with mind and brawn

and scrimped to save the fee

to bring his wife and little girl

across that open sea.

Now ten years old she scanned the skies,

eyes locked straight ahead,

and briefly thought of all she’d left,

her life’s unrav’ling threads.

She was too young to comprehend.

And although they hung suspended,

those threads would find new tones and hues

with which they would be blended.

And she’d heard the talk of wondrous things,

not reserved for just the few.

With honest work, success could come,

to the Pole, the Black, the Jew.

With spirits high and thankful heart

she gazed off to the shore,

where Lady Liberty stood proud,

at America’s front door.

April was National Poetry Month, but poetry is something that can be enjoyed on a year-round basis. For a list of ways to increase appreciation of poetry, go to: https://www.poets.org. Educators, they advertise free posters.

