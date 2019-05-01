The Heartland will be well represented by all three local high schools at the FHSAA State Track and Field Meet in Gainesville this weekend.
Avon Park distance runners Dylan Branch and Emily Vargas had solid days at their regional meet. Both of them qualified for state in the 800 and 1600 meters.
Branch, a talented senior who has signed a track and cross country scholarship with Montreat College in North Carolina, won the 800 meters in a new school-record time of 1:54.07.
“We had some great performances and Dylan broke the old school record by three seconds,” said assistant Avon Park track coach Chet Brojek. “Dylan ran a great race, broke the school record and his time was the best in all of the regionals. He is the No. 1 seed heading to the Class 2A State Meet.”
Branch placed second in the 1600 meters to qualify for the state finals.
“Dylan ran the 800 first and gave it all he had,” Brojek said. “He competed in the 1600 about three hours later and was just gassed.”
Branch will have an excellent chance to cap his stellar high school career with a medal from both events since the 800 will be held on Friday and the 1600 will be run on Saturday.
“That sets up great for Dylan,” Brojek said. “He’ll have 24 hours to recover and that is really beneficial.”
Vargas placed second in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:19.00. The Red Devil junior came in third in the 1600 to advance to state.
“Emily ran well and has an excellent chance to medal at state,” Brojek said.
The Avon Park girls 4x8 relay team also qualified for state. Vargas was on that squad along with Amy Schlosser, Adrianna Hernandez and Kirsten Oca.
Lake Plaid sophomore Christy Shank qualified for state in the pole vault with a fourth-place finish.
The Sebring boys 4x4 relay squad advanced to the state meet. Members of the team are Jaheim Sanders, Chase Doty, Shareal Taylor and Jabari Knighten.
“The boys ran an excellent race,” said Sebring assistant track coach Renee Crenshaw. “We’re looking forward to competing at the state meet.”
