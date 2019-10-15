Staff Report
SEBRING — A fugitive wanted for the murder of a Frostproof woman was arrested Saturday by the Atlanta Police Department, while committing another serious crime.
Taiwan Blandin, 30, is currently in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on charges of carjacking, escape, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude and other charges.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta PD relayed that Blandin had committed a carjacking around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a convenience store. Atlanta police spotted the stolen Honda shortly after and when they attempted to stop the car, the driver fled. Blandin was apprehended after he crashed the stolen car and attempted to flee on foot, PCSO said.
Police recovered gloves and a handgun from within the car.
Reports from Atlanta indicate there was a female passenger in the car, and although there is no further information about her, she was also arrested. The Atlanta PD said she is not the carjacking victim.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “We are grateful that this violent, armed and dangerous suspect is in custody and his crime spree has come to an end. The Atlanta Police Department did an awesome job. “
A Polk County homicide detective went to Fulton County upon learning of the arrest, however Blandin refused to speak with Polk County law enforcement. Blandin will be transported back to Polk County at a later date.
PCSO reported that on Oct. 1, Blandin broke into a Fort Meade home and sexually battered a woman while he allegedly held a knife to the 18 year-old’s throat. He then allegedly bound the woman and put her in the back seat of a car. Blandin drove to the home of an 80-year-old woman, Peggy Shiering, a former teacher. Blandin entered the elderly woman’s home, and shortly after his sexual battery victim escaped from the bindings and was able to flee the scene in the car, returning to her Fort Meade neighborhood.
The victim/witness said Blandin soon pulled up and began shooting at her. Instead of striking the young victim, he shot an 81-year-old woman in her wheelchair in the foot.
Blandin fled the scene before deputies arrived. Once they learned of the second crime scene, deputies traveled to Frostproof where they found the elderly woman shot in the stomach and in the head. PCSO also reported that Blandin allegedly piled plastic bottles and clothes on the stove to set the residence on fire. Deputies said the elderly victim was holding her dog while she was shot and the same bullets that killed Shiering also wounded the dog.
The warrants from the Oct. 1 crime spree in southern Polk County include first degree murder, first degree arson, armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. He also has warrants from Hardee County after his DNA was linked to two rapes in Wauchula.
Judd said, “Based on the felonies he’s (Blandin) racked up, he likely won’t spend another day on the street. He’s behind bars where he belongs.”
