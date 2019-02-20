It has come to the point that ATV illegal lawbreakers have more rights than us taxpayers who must put up with them riding all around our homes and disturbing our peace and quiet with their noisy four-wheelers whenever they feel like it. They can feel like it any time 24/7. If they get caught, nothing is done to them.
Case in point: Terrence Arnold Bell. He called the police because ATV lawbreakers were disturbing his peace and quiet by racing their noisy four-wheelers up and down his street. I bet you this has been going on quite a while and he got fed up and tired of it. Were the ATV lawbreakers penalized in any way? The newspaper didn’t show that they did. Even at their age, what would have happened if they were joyriding in a car or truck U.S. 27.
We have the same problem in our neighborhood, but luckily one of the ATV lawbreakers got caught. The police have repeatedly told us that it’s hard for them to catch these ATV lawbreakers. When the lawbreakers see the police, they go into the woods or groves and hide, and they, the law officers, cannot give chase to them.
The ATV doesn’t have tags on them; they are not supposed to be on the streets or roads. If they do elude or try to elude the law officer and they get caught, the Florida crime of fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer is a third-degree felony punishable by a $5,000 fine and five (5) years in Florida State Prison.
Some of us want peace and quiet in our homes. We lose this right and get annoyed when people race up and down our streets illegally. I guess that’s why Mr. Bell lives away from other homes because he wants peace and quiet. Why don’t the ATV lawbreakers ride up and down their street and bother their family and neighbors, I don’t know? They should stay on their street and not bother people like Mr. Bell.
All of you that are bothered by these sorts of activities need to contact in one way or another our sheriff, police chiefs, county commissioners, and especially our judges. Ask them to please help enforce the stiffest applicable penalties. These ATV lawbreakers are not special, when you drive illegally such as no insurance, no tag, no driver’s license, speeding etc., etc., you get a ticket or maybe thrown in jail and your vehicle may be hauled away and impounded. They should do the same to these lawbreakers. Otherwise, they just get bolder and bolder since they are not punished. They know they are doing wrong, if they didn’t, they would not elude a law enforcement officer.
If you report these lawbreakers, you cannot file a complaint against them. The law enforcement officer must see them. The deputies informed me that if I caught them on a video that would help in catching them and us being able to file a complaint against them. We are working on getting a continuous recording surveillance camera put up as part of our neighborhood watch. This may help prosecute these persons who don’t respect their fellow man. I recommend you all do the same.
Santos De La Rosa is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
