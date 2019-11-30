SEBRING – Florida has weather that allows for nearly year-round outdoor activity. Whether it's fishing, golfing, biking or playing on all-terrain vehicles, Highlands County residents like to get outdoors. Let's face it, riding on ATVs and side-by-sides are fun, if they are used safely and by legal and responsible drivers.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement hear the complaints from residents who are bothered by the noise or see kids driving the ATVs/UTVs illegally. An ATV typically is a single person vehicle or a driver and one passenger. A Utilities Task Vehicle, or UTV, is also called a side-by- side because a passenger can sit beside the driver. Complaints have come in from the Highland Park Estate neighborhood to Avon Park.
In a section of Placid Lakes earlier this year, things got so out of hand that a man allegedly pulled a gun on three teens, ages 12, 13 and 16. The suspect detained the children for riding the ATV on a public road. The case is still pending.
Although the arrest report in the Placid Lakes case, did not specify which child was driving the vehicle, or if they had the required safety gear on, driving the ATV on a county road would have been illegal. The report did not say if the children were charged with any crime.
There are some basic rules that parents should know about before buying these off-road vehicles for Christmas. An ATV is designed for off-road recreation and that's where they belong, according to the ATV Safety Institute. ATVs cannot be operated on a public road. An ATV operator under 16 must be supervised by a licensed driver and wear a helmet and eye protection and over-the-ankle boots, according to Meldonlaw.com. A safety course must be passed in order for any under-16-year-old operator to drive an ATV on public land.
Violations for breaking the safety and operation rules (Florida State Statute 316.2074) could be $100 for the first offense and the possibility of not operating an ATV on public lands. A subsequent violation could be a $500.
The ATV Safety Institute website shows the size, age and ability should be matched to the individual driving the vehicles.
ATVs and UTVs are a target in the Highlands County Sheriff's Office's traffic campaign called STEP 12. The six-month initiative began in August to curb accidents, traffic offenses and illegal ATV use on neighborhood roads. The STEP acronym is Sheriff's Targeted Enforcement Program. The number 12 is police radio code for a reckless driver.
According to HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, the numbers are good. Deputies have placed some 300 awareness signs and counting. The public information officer said the deputies have been placing door hangers in neighborhoods and have had to reorder them.
There have been 1,686 contacts (traffic stops, school zones, ATV stops). Those contacts include eight arrests, three non-criminal reports written, six criminal citations (arrested and let go on scene), 41 tickets, and 135 written warnings.
