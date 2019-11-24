AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s defense held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice, and the No. 16 Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl with a 52-0 victory Saturday at rain-drenched Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-4 on Samford’s opening drive, the first of three turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs across Samford’s first six possessions.
For the game, the Tigers also had 13 tackles for loss and held Samford to 2 yards per play, 2 of 13 on third down as Auburn’s defensive starters were benched a few minutes into the third quarter.
Samford had scored in 213 straight games.
As the rain increased, so, too, did Auburn’s offensive production. After a seven-point first quarter in which they struggled to convert third downs and had a 43-yard field goal blocked, the Tigers had 193 yards of offense and 24 points in the second.
Whitlow and D.J. Williams accounted for 130 yards from scrimmage in the first half and Williams added his second touchdown of the season in the third quarter.
The Tigers nearly eclipsed 300 rushing yards for the second time this season, finishing with 294 and four rushing scores.
After completing 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a score, Bo Nix’s day also was done early in the third quarter.
That allowed 24-year-old redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg, a former member of the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, to take the majority of second-half snaps under center.
Sandberg made the most of his first appearance of the year, accounting for 115 yards from scrimmage and throwing the first two TD passes of his Auburn career — both to junior college transfer Zach Farrar.
