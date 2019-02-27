SEBRING – The Highlands County Audubon Society learned some good landscaping tips for attracting birds Tuesday, Feb. 19, as guest speaker David Austin spoke to the group.
Austin is a UF/IFAS Extension, Residential Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator for Highlands County. He is also a Highlands County native, “a Lake Placid boy, and a ‘Gator’ through and through,” said Austin.
“Florida is a great place for bird watchers,” said Austin. In addition to our year-round native species, such as the Florida Scrub Jay, the Crested Caracara and the Florida Mockingbird we get a multitude of winter guests, the real “snow birds.” Migratory sandhill cranes fill the skies this time of year (there are also sandhill cranes that live in Florida year-round). We also get Tree Swallows by the 1000’s this time of year.
Just because we have a lot of birds doesn’t mean we get to see a lot of them. But there are some things you can do to increase your chances. “You can make your yard a friendlier location for birds,” said Austin. “If you make your yard better habitat for birds you are more likely to have them visit.”
Some birds are habitat specialists, while others are more generalists. You might not have much luck attracting the specialists. For instance, if you don’t have low, open scrub in your yard you won’t attract Scrub Jays, and if you don’t have acres of open grassy areas you won’t attract meadowlarks or burrowing owls. On the other hand, the habitat generalists are easier to attract, as they aren’t so dependent on specific habitat conditions, and the artificial habitats in subdivisions and around houses are suitable for many bird species.
To encourage many birds it is good to limit the amount of grass, and increase the amount of flowering shrubs and trees. Plants with seeds and fruit that birds can eat are great. Plants that attract insects that birds eat are also a good choice. And Florida native plants are always best, as they will attract birds while also reducing the need for watering.
A bird bath and water source can help attract birds to your yard. Put them in an open area so that birds using the water can keep an eye out for predators such as hawks and snakes. The same is true of feeders. If you use a feeder, put it in a safe location. Austin doesn’t recommend hummingbird feeders, suggesting planting plants that attract hummingbirds instead.
“If you have natural areas in your yard it’s best to keep them if you want to encourage birds,” said Austin. A wild spot will have habitat that might not be easily replicated by landscaping. For example, dead wood and stumps can provide habitat for birds, both for feeding and nesting. Many woodpeckers, such as red-bellied woodpeckers and Pileated Woodpeckers are common in Florida, but you might not attract them without some trees and dead wood.
Bird boxes can also be used to attract certain species of birds. Some box types are fairly specific. Box size and shape, as well as location (shaded, open, near water, etc) all factor into what species of bird will use a box.
For more information on landscaping for birds, contact David Austin at 863-402-6540 or visit: blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/highlandsco/author/davidaustin/. If you are interested in joining the Highlands Audubon Society, call 863-699-5552 or visit www.highlandsaudubon.org/home.html.
