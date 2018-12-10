How could a God of love permit the reality of Hell? The answer can be found in understanding God's love in the Christmas story of some 2,000 years ago.
Authentic love does not control others. Love gives freedom to choose good or evil, but genuine love requires consequences for both good and evil. Love requires a heaven and a hell.
God could have created angels and humans that could not sin, but robots can't love. Robots do not have free will.
The baby in the humble manger was named Jesus because He was to save people from sin, a word that is now at the top of the politically incorrect list.
When we do what we know to be wrong, as Adam and Eve did, thinking it is better than God's way, it is sin.
Jesus is God's solution for sin and hell. Because God loves us, Jesus came and lived a perfect life; Easter completes the story, and reveals how much God loves us.
Properly understanding Christmas and Easter reveals that God has done everything possible for us to be with Him now and for all eternity. We have a choice, repent and turn to God, or remain on a destructive path.
Making the right choice is the way to have a merry Christmas.
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S.
Babson Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.