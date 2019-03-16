SEBRING — Diana Furr was the guest speaker at the March meeting of the First Sebring United Methodist Women.
Furr, author of “Victory in the Valley,” shared her seven secrets to overcoming life’s worse and savoring life’s best. She shared her journey from a struggling childhood to a successful career as CEO at several large corporations.
Furr founded Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, a Christian not-for-profit medical facility offering high quality medical care, at no charge to uninsured and financially struggling families in Highlands County. She served as its first executive director. Her book also details her fight against breast cancer. Now cancer free, her message offers a “mega” dose of hope to others no matter whatever valley they are struggling through right now.
The author, speaker and certified Christian life coach talked about her walk with God and how she found Victory in the Valley through her struggles. She also pointed out how those lessons can help others in their walk and grow closer to God in the process.
After Furr spoke, a short business meeting was held. The United Methodist Women are planing a 150th celebration of their organization on March 31, where they will conduct the traditional service. Anniversary cake and coffee will be served in the Cafe Connect between the traditional service at 9:30 a.m. and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Guests are welcome to attend.
First Sebring United Metohdist Church is at 126 S. Pine St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.