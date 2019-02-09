SEBRING — Drivers can save a life by staying at the scene when they are involved in a traffic crash. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) recognizes Hit and Run Awareness Month this February.
“If you are involved in a crash, stay at the scene. Not only is it the law, but doing so could save a life,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Leaving the scene of the crash will ensure you receive more serious penalties, no matter the severity of the crash. Hit and run crashes have an enormous impact to Florida’s communities and our department is dedicated to solving these cases. I implore members of the public to report any information on hit and run crashes anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”
Drivers increase their penalties by leaving the scene. Florida law requires drivers to stop immediately at the scene of a crash that causes injury or death or that damages someone’s property.
Leaving the scene of a crash is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison, the FHP stated in a press release. Florida experiences a staggering number of hit and run crashes, more than 90,000 in 2018.
“It is your responsibility under the law, and to the other parties involved, to stay at the scene of a crash,” said Florida Highway Patrol Director, Colonel Gene S. Spaulding. “Although being involved in a crash is a traumatic experience, you should remain calm, render first aid if necessary, and remove your vehicle from the roadway as soon as possible to prevent secondary crashes.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said, “I know we had a hit and run death within the last year or so in the Lorida area. A pedestrian was struck and killed and the person who did it still has not been located.”
“We have our fair share of hit and runs like any other area,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “In February of 2018 a man was hit while riding his bicycle along County Road 621. The driver was never identified.”
“As for hit and run traffic crashes, I would say the majority of the ones we work occur in parking lots,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said. “I would advise any driver of a motor vehicle that is involved in a traffic crash to always stay on the scene or as close to there as possible.
“If a driver has struck an unattended vehicle, it is the responsibility of the driver to attempt to locate the vehicle owner, and if they cannot, they are required by law to either leave their identifying information or contact law enforcement,” Hart said. “Just simply leaving the scene is a violation of the traffic laws and depending on the circumstances drivers can be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.”
“When investigating a crash, law enforcement officers want to have the best and most accurate information possible,” Chief David Perry, Florida Police Chiefs Association president, said. “However, hit and run crashes continue to remain high in Florida, leaving many questions unanswered and often leading to devastating consequences for those involved in the crash. If you are involved in a crash, the FPCA reminds you to always stop, report, and wait for first responders to arrive — it’s the law! Not only will these actions allow you to speak personally with law enforcement about what happened, but you may just save lives by staying at the scene.”
“The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers programs encourage anyone with information on hit and run traffic crashes to provide the information,” said Barb Bergin, president of the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers. “You can do it anonymously by contacting your local Crime Stoppers program.”
For Highlands County, that is Heartland Crime Stoppers. The organization can be reached by calling 800-226-TIPS (8477) or visiting heartland.crimestoppersweb.com. Heartland Crime Stoppers covers Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
If a crash occurs and someone is injured, motorists should render aid and call 911 if necessary. Prompt medical care can reduce the number of fatalities.
