SEBRING — AVID students at Sebring High School led a school-wide service project to collect supplies for Hurricane Michael victims in the Chipley area.
AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, helps students prepare for college and life. Students participating in AVID at SHS organized this drive for supplies. However, all students at the high school participated.
The whole school rallied together to help provide aid to people devastated by the hurricane and its related flooding. Teachers offered incentives for students to bring in items. AVID students sang a marketing jingle to the tune of “12 Days of Christmas” during the morning announcements for 12 days. They sang,”On the first day of Christmas, the Blue Streaks gave to me” and they continued the song by listing a variety of hurricane supplies they wanted to collect.
Dwayne Jackson, an AVID member, said, “When Ms. DeWitt told us about it, we all came together to help. I thought it was a good idea, but it was a long list. We wanted to do all the list, but we picked out a few items.”
The sophomore class won the competition by collecting 1,604 items. The entire school donated 3,413 items.
Jennifer DeWitt, teacher and AVID coordinator at SHS, said, “This is the first time we’ve done a school-wide service project, and we didn’t know what to expect. Now we need to know how to get all the supplies to them. We are asking for help to get the items to Chipley, Florida, or have a community sponsor cover the shipping costs.”
To help transport or ship the hurricane-relief items, contact DeWitt at 863-471-5500 ext. 343 or email dewittj@highlands.k12.fl.us.
