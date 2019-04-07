AVON PARK – Undefeated! The Avon Park Red Devils’ eighth grade volleyball team were impeccable this season with an impressive 10-0 record. This feat is a first for Avon Park Middle School.
It all came down to the final game where Avon Park faced their rivals the Hill-Gustat Eagles. The Red Devils defeated the Eagles in two sets by final scores of 25-21, 25-21. The Red Devil coach could not be prouder of his team.
“We have a pretty good mix,” said Avon Park Coach William Eastburn. “There are some girls I have coached in club but these girls have been together for awhile. They get along really well and they worked hard this year. The way they bond makes them special. I have never had a team bond this well. They really came together with no fighting and pulled together as one. They are basically a family. When you go undefeated it is a team effort.”
Avon Park’s perfect team consist of Cassidy Conner (No. 1), Rhema Volny (2), Madi Cornell (3), Lee’Asha Alequin (4), Savannah Reschke (5), Jenny Wirries (7), Ma’Ryah Trevino (8), Jadeyn Johnson (11), Alyssa Nobles (13), Taye Jackson (20), Ciarah King (23), Alana Rowan (24), Nezzy Rivera (25) and Tori Hester.
“We worked really hard and we were so happy to be able to win,” said captain Jenny Wirries. “We worked as hard as we could and practiced hard. We tried our best throughout the season and it paid off. We wanted to be undefeated as a goal but we never thought it would happen. We are so excited that we actually did it. I think we were all excited that we got to live through that moment. We worked so hard for it. It is amazing that we are going down in school history as the first undefeated team. This is my first time being on an undefeated team. My personal goal this season was to be a really good setter and to help out my team. We worked together as team and are all great friends off the court as well.”
The Red Devils were led by an outstanding coaching staff of head coach Eastburn and assistant coach Savannah Navarro. Avon Park had two team managers, Jah’Nisha Manning and Janelle Hamilton.
“Throughout the season we had to keep working hard,” said captain Madi Cornell. “We did our best. With the dedication of the team, myself and the coaches and the support of our friends, family and community we were able to be undefeated. God really pulled it through for us with all of our prayers. As a captain I led my team by encouraging them. Everyone is going to make mistakes throughout the game but you just have to remind everyone that it’s okay, it is going to happen and to pick yourself up and get back out there on the court. Our coach is great. The work and dedication that he puts into this team and how he encourages us is just amazing.”
The Red Devils had several standout players and leaders on the court.
“Jenny Wirries helped us a lot, she is our main setter,” Eastburn said. “Maddie Cornell is our main middle. Wirries and Cornell are our captains and led our team and did a great job. Cassidy Conner also did a great job and those three girls really set the tone. The whole team really worked hard together. Every game I would have a different girl that would stand out to me. Usually you have one star player but I had a different star player every game. This means the world to us. I have been trying to get a team that will come together and achieve a goal. Not to say we started this season wanting to go undefeated but we started this season with our goal of taking one game at a time and to win every game. Truly what it means to all of us is that we achieved our ultimate goal. We are elated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.