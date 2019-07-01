SEBRING – Avon Park’s Machine Pitch Division II team pushed through the heat and dominated in Sunday’s game against San Antonio. The Red Devils pulled ahead and held on for a 9-0 shutout.
“Our kids did great in the heat,” said Avon Park Coach Mason Cobb. “The heat is the hardest part about baseball and I couldn’t be more proud of them. On defense they held them to no runs. Our team hit the ball and we were able to make plays. We did leave a few kids on base but I can’t complain. It is unbelievable to see where they came from to now. There is not one superstar on my team, they play as a team and they are all stars. I could not be more proud. We just have to play one game at a time.”
Avon Park claimed the lead in the first inning. Haizen Cobb grounded to shortstop for a single. Kasen Jackson also singled to shortstop putting runners on first and second. Krew Cobb had a base hit to load the bases. Kolton Elder grounded to shortstop driving home Cobb and Jackson.
Preston Parker knocked in K.Cobb for a ribbie. With the bases loaded, Jackson Hancock hit a single driving in Elder to make it 4-0.
Avon Park expanded its lead in the second inning as Jayden Rodriguez singled and K.Cobb knocked the ball into left field plating Rodriguez for a 5-0 lead.
Top of the third Avon Park’s Parker grounded to second for a single and stole second. Hancock grounded to shortstop for a single and Parker advanced to third. Hancock stole second and Mason Bennett lined a hit driving in Parker.
Colton Buice put down a bunt plating Hancock for a 7-0 lead.
Avon Park added to the lead in the top of the fourth as Rodriguez hit a fly ball to third that was dropped and stole second. K.Cobb grounded to third and went to second when first was overthrown and Rodriguez scored on the error.
K.Cobb stole third and scored when Elder grounded into right field for an RBI putting Avon Park up 9-0.
“I think we did really good and I am proud of my team,” said Kasen Jackson. “It felt really good to win MVP and I think I did well just like the rest of my team. I am going to relax and get ready for the next game.”
Avon Park went on to play Franklin County and won by a final score of 11-7 and Haizen Cobb was named MVP.
In Machine Pitch Division I, Sebring defeated Holmes County 6-3 but was eliminated by Spring Hill American by a final score of 14-4. The sportsmanship award went to Sebring’s Ryan Mellow.
In pool I of T-ball play, Avon Park was knocked out with a 20-7 loss to Spring Hill.
