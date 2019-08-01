TAMPA – Sonny “Prime Time” Duversonne said he kept getting into trouble, “doing dumb stuff” as a young student growing up in Avon Park back in the day. Now 28, Sonny has blossomed into an undefeated professional boxer.
Duversonne won a third round technical knockout against Agustin Cicero Saturday during the Alessi Promotions Night Brawl II at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. His professional record is now 8-0-2 with six knockouts.
Three times Duversonne knocked his opponent to the canvas Saturday night before the referee called the match in the third round.
“I feel like I’m bigger, faster, stronger than anybody,” Duversonne said on the loudspeaker at the Yuengling Center after the fight. “I was trying to get him out of there with one punch and please the fans.”
Dozens of his supporters chanted “Sonny, Sonny, Sonny” repeatedly before, during and after his match. Duversonne will be fighting again in St. Petersburg in September and in Tampa in early November. He said he is trying to make his name known so that one day he can build a gym of his own in his hometown of Avon Park.
“My goals are to become undisputed champion and to create a gym back in Avon Park,” Duversonne said. “Kids have been messaging me and there is so much that can be done. They don’t have any options other than football. You’ve gotta give the kids something and give them hope or they’ll start getting in trouble like I did, wasting time. They need the opportunity.”
At age eight, Sonny’s father Lubin Celeson built a boxing ring in their backyard, complete with a weight bench, a speed bag and a punching bag. Sonny’s sister Vanessa Duversonne trained alongside of him. After work their dad, who also boxed when he was young, would come home and teach his children how to work out.
By the time Sonny made it to Avon Park High School, however, his father saw Sonny had skills and that he needed professional training. Sonny moved to Bradenton to live with a cousin, where he started training at the Manatee Police Athletic League. Duversonne turned pro just a few years ago and he has been training at the Sarasota Boxing Club ever since.
Roughly every other weekend Sonny travels from Bradenton to Avon Park to see his mother, Marie Duversonne, and to do some training on the football field at Avon Park High School. He spent some time home with his mother this past Sunday. Sonny’s father was in his corner Saturday night in Tampa. His sister was in the crowd.
Sonny is hoping that somebody will read this and offer to help him build a boxing gym in Avon Park.
“I could use some help,” he said. “Maybe somebody can donate an old building. I’m going to try and do it as soon as possible, maybe do some school supply drives and help out as much as I can until then.”
