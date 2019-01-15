AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils snapped a four-game slide with a 76-43 win over Osceola Christian Prep on Friday night. The win improved Avon Park to 8-5 on the season.
“At this point of the season,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora, “any win is a good win even though in those four losses we were in every game for the most part, but being in the win column definitely helps. It can be hard to play in a game when you definitely know you should win the game and you have to match their intensity. I felt we did a better job in the second half.”
The Red Devils led the game from start to finish, though Osceola Prep did stay within ten points for most of the first half.
Avon Park jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but Osceola Christian Prep attempted to rally back, keeping the game close by staying within four points at 12-8 and 14-10.
Avon Park opened up its first double-digit lead of the game as they went on a 9-2 run on two 3-pointers by Leroy Small and a third one by MyKale Garrett that put the Red Devils up 23-12. Avon Park led at the end of the first quarter by a score of 23-15.
Avon Park quickly opened up a 14-point lead in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Dylan Page and a three-point play by Kyron Martel. Osceola Prep responded with an 8-2 run of its own to slice the Red Devils lead back to eight at 31-23.
Avon Park clamped down on Osceola Christian Prep for the rest of the second quarter, going on a 14-4 run to head into the intermission with a 45-27 lead.
Avon Park continued its dominance over Osceola Prep in the second half, outscoring them 17-7 in the third quarter, and 14-9 in the fourth to make the final score 76-43 as nine Avon Park players scored at least two points.
“In a game like this,” added O’Hora, “we want to make sure the kids are not forming any bad habits, we played this team last year and beat them by a lot and I think that was on their minds. Osceola really played good tonight, they were aggressive and did not back down the whole game.”
Edgar Rivera led Osceola Christian Prep with a game-high 17 points and David Bacote added 14.
Rickey Lovette led the Red Devils with 16 points in limited play, Small posted 15 and Travis Hill scored 12 in the win.
The next four games for Avon Park are district matchups with the Red Devils traveling to Tenoroc on Tuesday and then hosting the Mulberry Panthers on Friday.
