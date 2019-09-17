Special to the Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — The three elementary schools in Avon Park are benefiting from the 3rd Annual River Greens Golf Classic held this past summer. The tournament was sponsored by Bill Jarrett Ford and Heartland National Bank.
Each school received $500 to be used however the faculty wished.
Avon Elementary School Assistant Principal Kadi Ogburn brought along two students to accept the donation to their school.
Ogburn said the school will use the funds to help students who cannot afford to go on field trips. They will also use the money for beautification projects on the school campus. Ogburn said the school recently underwent some renovations and some repairs will still need to be done.
She further noted that some teachers still need additional resources in the classroom.
Memorial Elementary School plans to use their funds to make classrooms PrintRich, otherwise the money will be used to buy additional books, according to Principal Courtney Floyd.
Floyd explained that some classrooms have different skill levels together in the same classroom and more level-based books are needed. The classrooms, and even the dean, have students who will benefit from character books, so that they can reinforce the positive behavior in students.
Park Elementary kindergarten teacher Krystal Brown accepted the money for her school. She said the donation will be used to add improvements to “The Farm @ Park.” Some needed items, she said, are additional fencing for the garden, plants, more shade trees, fertilizer and irrigation materials.
The school garden provides for hands-on learning and gives students a chance to work with their hands. Topics they learn include plant life cycles, parts of the plant, watering needs, positive and negative effects of fertilizers, and growing their own plants.
Representatives from each school expressed their gratitude to Rodney and Lisa Davis, owner of River Greens Golf Club, as well as the sponsorships of Bill Jarrett Ford and Heartland National Bank, for the donations.
