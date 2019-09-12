By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
AVON PARK — With fours weeks left in the Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) youth football, the Avon Park Red Devils are starting to hit their stride winning three of four games against the Hardee Wildcats last Saturday at Memorial Field in Avon Park.
Avon Park and Hardee split the early games, with Hardee trying to set the tone early with a 35-7 win over the Red Devils youngsters, dropping them to 1-4 on the season.
The Red Devils Mitey Mite team changed the momentum of the day with a resounding 26-0 win over the Wildcats to improve their record on the season to 2-3.
Avon Park would finish the day with a pair of shutouts over the Wildcats, a 20-0 win in the Pee Wee game and 32-0 victory in the Junior game.
In the Pee Wee game, Hardee demonstrated the ability to move the ball and eat time off the clock as displayed on their first drive using up over eight minutes before turning the ball over on downs.
The Pee Wee Red Devils demonstrated the exact opposite, getting the ball late in the first quarter, they quickly struck to start the second quarter. Though a 44-yard touchdown run by Cameron Fuse was called back for holding, Avon Park responded on the next play on a halfback pass by Fuse to Diangelo Cohen for 53 yards to put the Red Devils up 7-0.
After an interception by Diangelo that gave the Red Devils back the ball on their own 36 with 4 minutes left in the half, Muhammad Hudson got the Red Devils to the Wildcats 20 on a 40-yard run.
A couple of plays later, Fuse scored on an 18-yard run to give the Red Devils a 13-0 halftime lead.
Moving Fuse to the quarterback position in the second half, Fuse threw his second touchdown pass to Cohen in the third quarter for 57 yards that gave the Red Devils a 20-0 lead and eventually the win by the same score.
With the win, the Pee Wee team improved to 4-1 on the season.
The Red Devils came out strong and fast against the Wildcats in the Junior game, with Martice Spears connecting with Christopher Kelly for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead.
After Davian LaPointe disrupted a Wildcat handoff attempt to create a fumble, recovered by Mekhi Guillaume, Leon Harris scored on a 24-yard run to put Avon Park up 13-0 in the first quarter as the Red Devils ended up beating the Wildcats 32-0 to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Other notables games, both Sebring and Lake Placid won their flag games and are tied for first at 5-1.
Both Sebring and Lake Placid lost their Mitey Mites game, Lake Placid their first of the season still holding first place at 5-1, Sebring in second at 4-2.
Sebring Pee Wees lost their first game of the season to Rockledge Red, putting them in second place at 5-1.
Lake Placid Juniors hold on to first place as they squeezed past Pahokee Baby Blue Devils 13-12 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Lake Placid and Sebring both play at home this Saturday and Avon Park is on the road.
Lake Placid will host the Central Florida Saints, Sebring host the Lake Wales Steelers.
