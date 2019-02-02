AVON PARK — An Avon Park man allegedly harassed his neighbors, accused them of being drug dealers and threatened them with bodily harm.
Robert Morrison, 55, of Avon Park, was arrested on Thursday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Morrison was charged with threatening to do violence, battery (touch or strike); burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed (entering a house without permission); and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
A deputy responded to a harassment complaint on Thursday at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to one of the victims, an older male matching Morrison’s description stood outside the victim’s mother’s house and yelled “about how his family was all drug dealers,” the report states.
The suspect allegedly threatened physical violence on one of the victims and balled up his fists at the victim, but once the victim started calling 911 he began walking towards his home.
Two other people told the deputy the suspect entered the house without permission. He reportedly shoved one of the victims out of the way to enter the house.
When the deputy entered Morrison’s home, he allegedly smelled like alcohol. Morrison was arrested, and the deputy searched him. A small plastic bag held a green plant-like substance that reportedly field-tested positive for cannabis.
