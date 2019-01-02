AVON PARK — A traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and North Butler Avenue turns into an arrest for illegal drugs.
George Louis Soto, 52, was arrested on Dec. 21 by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Soto was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
According to the arrest report, a deputy conducted a legal traffic stop on Dec. 21 at 4:10 p.m. The report did not indicate the violation that occurred to initiate the traffic stop.
Another deputy and a K-9 partner arrived at the scene to conduct a review of the vehicle and sniff around the vehicle for the presence of illegal drugs. (Law enforcement can call a dog to sniff around a vehicle during a legitimate traffic stop.)
The K-9 partner alerted on the vehicle, and Soto’s vehicle was searched, the arrest report states. The deputy reportedly found two clear plastic bags with a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for the presence of cannabis. Two packs of Good Times rolling papers and 15 Q-tips were also found.
When the deputy looked under the visor, he allegedly found a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.