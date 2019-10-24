By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — Three Avon Park Red Devils youth football teams were slashed to one after the completion of the first round of Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) for District 6 hosted in Sebring on the Blue Streaks’ home field. Only the Red Devil Pee Wee team would be left standing when the dust settled, with the Senior and Junior teams suffering season-ending losses.
The Avon Park Pee Wee team, with a record of 9-1, faced their county rival, the Sebring Blue Streaks, in the first round. Sebring gave the Red Devils their only loss of the season back in Week 3 in a 13-7 decision. Sebring, 7-3, started the season winning their first games before dropping three of their last five and going into the playoffs on a two- game losing streak compared to Avon Park’s seven-game winning streak.
The game started as a defensive battle, neither team making much headway offensively until late in the first quarter when Avon Park was able to get to Sebring’s 10-yard line. A penalty moved the ball to the 5. Muhammad Hudson carried the ball to the 2 and Cameron Fuse punched it in from there. The kick was worth two points and Avon Park held an 8-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
The score remained unchanged until late in the second quarter when Avon Park put together their first substantial drive of the game of 60 yards that reached its climax with a 1-yard touchdown run by Fuse to put the Red Devils up 16-0 with 1:08 left in the first half.
Avon Park got the ball back quickly, intercepting a Sebring pass and later converting to another touchdown, this time a 32-yard reverse by LaQuest Brown to put the Red Devils up 24-0 at the half.
The Red Devils continued to shut down the Sebring offense in the second half. Though Sebring occasionally showed moments of mobility, they weren’t consistent enough to put points on the board.
Avon Park added a touchdown in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Josiah Mitchell to make the final score 30-0 with the Red Devils moving on to the second round of the playoffs.
Their opponent in the second round, being held at Scarborough Field in Lake Placid this Saturday, will be the Red Devils’ toughest this year in a Rockledge Red team that is undefeated, 10-0, on the season while averaging nearly 35 points a game and have only given up 14 points the entire season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.